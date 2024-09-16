GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After Nipah death, mask made mandatory in Kerala’s Malappuram

Schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis and cinema halls in containment zones to remain closed until further orders

Published - September 16, 2024 01:59 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha
Fifteen persons who took part in the funeral of the 24-year-old Nipah victim have been placed under observation. (image for representation)

Fifteen persons who took part in the funeral of the 24-year-old Nipah victim have been placed under observation. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Malappuram district administration in Kerala on Monday (September 16, 2024) imposed restrictions at several places in the district following the confirmation of a Nipah death at Thiruvali, near Wandoor.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory while going out in the district. Students and teachers across the district have been asked to wear masks while in school.

All you need to know about Nipah virus

Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Thiruvali grama panchayat and ward 7 of Mampad grama panchayat have been declared containment zones.

People in those wards have been advised not to gather and to avoid all social functions. Shops and business establishments will be allowed to work from 10 am to 7 pm in these zones.

Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

Schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis and cinema halls will remain closed until further orders in these zones.

Fifteen persons who took part in the funeral of the 24-year-old Nipah victim have been placed under observation.

As many as 151 people who came in direct contact with the victim, who was a student in Bengaluru, have been quarantined.

The deceased youth had earlier reportedly sought treatment at four private hospitals, and had travelled to different places along with his friends.

Embed code:

Serum samples of five persons who developed symptoms were sent for testing. The results are awaited by Monday evening, said the officials.

Nipah death in July

On July 21, 2024, a 14-year-old schoolboy from Pandikkad, about 10 km away from Wandoor, Malappuram, had succumbed to Nipah virus at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The boy’s death had triggered an alarm across Malappuram district, and the district authorities had imposed restrictions in two panchayats then.

A previous Nipah outbreak in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts had claimed 17 lives in 2018.

Published - September 16, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Nipah Virus / health / disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.