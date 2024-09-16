After Nipah death, mask made mandatory in Kerala’s Malappuram

The Malappuram district administration in Kerala on Monday (September 16, 2024) imposed restrictions at several places in the district following the confirmation of a Nipah death at Thiruvali, near Wandoor.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory while going out in the district. Students and teachers across the district have been asked to wear masks while in school.

Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Thiruvali grama panchayat and ward 7 of Mampad grama panchayat have been declared containment zones.

People in those wards have been advised not to gather and to avoid all social functions. Shops and business establishments will be allowed to work from 10 am to 7 pm in these zones.

Schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis and cinema halls will remain closed until further orders in these zones.

Fifteen persons who took part in the funeral of the 24-year-old Nipah victim have been placed under observation.

As many as 151 people who came in direct contact with the victim, who was a student in Bengaluru, have been quarantined.

The deceased youth had earlier reportedly sought treatment at four private hospitals, and had travelled to different places along with his friends.

Embed code:

Serum samples of five persons who developed symptoms were sent for testing. The results are awaited by Monday evening, said the officials.

Nipah death in July

On July 21, 2024, a 14-year-old schoolboy from Pandikkad, about 10 km away from Wandoor, Malappuram, had succumbed to Nipah virus at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The boy’s death had triggered an alarm across Malappuram district, and the district authorities had imposed restrictions in two panchayats then.

A previous Nipah outbreak in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts had claimed 17 lives in 2018.