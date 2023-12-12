After much work, rush at Sabarimala comes under control

December 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After days of intense efforts that combined a scaling up of services and limiting the inflow of pilgrims, authorities finally succeeded in controlling the rush at the Sabarimala hillock on Tuesday.

As per estimates, 57,596 devotees visited the temple till 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Devaswom Special Secretary M.G. Rajamanickam, who visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to take stock of the situation and held meetings with officials, said the rush was being managed to avoid a stampede-like situation.

“Devotees are being allowed to trek up the hill and return based on the rush at the Sannidhanam. The cap on virtual queue bookings will help manage the rush in the coming days,” he said.

He said over 1,20,000 devotees were visiting the temple on a daily basis. Of this, about 20,000 were making their way through spot booking while about 5,000 others were entering through the trekking path via Pullumedu.

“While the ideal situation is to have 4,200 people passing through the holy 18 steps every hour, the actual rate stands between 3,800 to 3,900 per hour. A key reason for this can be that at least 30% of the devotees this time comprise elderly people and children. This, in turn, led to the rush at Nilackal and Pampa,” he said.

To address this issue, efforts were being made to limit spot bookings at the designated points, including Nilackal. To ease traffic gridlocks, more parking facilities were being arranged at Nilackal and 2,300 toilets arranged for the pilgrims between Pampa and the Sannidhanam.

Travancore Devaswom Board sources, meanwhile, attributed the crowding in and around Sabarimala over the past four days to a sharp rise in footfall. “If the average number of pilgrims who visited the temple for the first 19 days stood at 62,000, it rose to 88,000 in the four days from December 6. This flow, however, has begun to subside and will soon be back to the normal levels,” said an official.

The TDB, on its part, has intensified the distribution of water and biscuits to those waiting in the queue for hours.

