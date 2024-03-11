After March 8 damage, Valiathura Pier faces uncertain future

March 11, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The future of the heavily damaged Valiathura Pier remains uncertain, given the huge expense involved in repairing it and ensuring its protection in the erosion-ridden coastal stretch.

The Kerala Maritime Board is, however, proceeding with a plan announced in September 2023 to develop the approximately 4.5 acres of land covering the board headquarters building, godowns and the pier at Valiathura on public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, board officials said.

The incident on March 8 where a portion of the pier broke off has raised questions regarding the feasibility of rebuilding it. The original 214-metre structure, opened in 1956, now stands in two weakened, disconnected sections. Earlier, the IIT-Madras had prepared a detailed project report for the board on rebuilding the piers at Valiathura and Thalassery. However, the reconstruction of the two piers was estimated to cost around ₹25 crore, according to a statement issued by the Ports department in September last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Maritime Board chairman N.S. Pillai noted that rebuilding the pier alone will not build the region’s tourism prospects. Moreover, the board’s HQ building here is also in a dilapidated state. The proposal to develop the entire area on PPP mode will help to transform it into a proper tourist destination, according to him. An Expression of Interest (EoI) in this regard is likely to be floated after the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.