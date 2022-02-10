After Malampuza incident, Forest dept. warns against trespass

PALAKKAD

10 February 2022 20:02 IST

Forest Minister stalls move to file case against Babu

Forest authorities in the State have warned the people against trespassing into forest areas in the name of trekking and adventure tourism.

Although trespassing is punishable under Section 27 of the Kerala Forest Act 1961, rarely was anyone punished for mere trespass in recent memory.

The nationwide media attention evoked by young hiker R. Babu when a mountaineering team of the Indian Army rescued him after he was stuck in a crevice while scaling the Cherad Hill at Malampuzha, has brought the issue of trespassing back in sharp focus.

Forest officials were in a fix on Thursday when Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran stalled their move to register a case against Babu and his friends for trespass.

Mother’s apology

Mr. Saseendran said that he had spoken to Babu’s mother and that she had apologised for his offence. “We will not take any stand that harms him or his family,” said the Minister. However, the Minister said that the Forest department would closely examine the incident.

“We can’t say anything for sure now. We will have to talk to Babu, and need to know what had happened,” said Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer Srinivas Kurra, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Mr. Kurra warned the people against venturing out on illegal trekking of hills and forest areas. “We are trying to create awareness among people against trespassing forest areas in the name of adventure tourism,” he said.

Mr. Kurra advised that people stay away from several hills and mounts within forest areas such as Malampuzha hill ranges and Kottamutti hill areas at Walayar.

Babu’s incident got nationwide attention because of the large-scale rescue efforts involved, particularly the involvement of the Army.