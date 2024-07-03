After LS poll defeat, CPI(M) to take up corrective steps in Kerala

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is reportedly planning to take corrective steps to address the erosion of its core vote base in Kerala, the only State where it is in power in the country, in view of the party’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The areas where such steps should be taken are being communicated to party functionaries during zonal-level meetings attended by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, polit bureau member Prakash Karat and other senior leaders.

The meetings are primarily aimed at conveying the party central committee’s review of the Lok Sabha poll results after examining the reports presented by various State committees. The meeting covering Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad was held in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The central committee has reportedly directed the party cadre to regain the trust of the people, including its core working class constituency.

That the party lost some of its votes to the BJP was cited as a cause for concern. The reported dissatisfaction among the people because of the Left Democratic Front government’s failure to implement social welfare schemes was also highlighted during the zonal meeting. Party State secretary M.V. Govindan was present.

Addressing the media, Mr. Yechury later said that there was “some dissatisfaction” among the people because of “certain conditions”, while referring to the financial crisis in the State.

Though Kerala was among the States with the highest degree of revenue collection, it had to go to the Supreme Court to get some relief [in terms of allocation of funds from the Centre. “This is not merely to say somebody was dissatisfied with so-and-so person or so-and-so issue and there was anti-incumbency. That is not the issue,” he said.

Mr. Yechury said that the party was seriously reviewing the increase in vote share of the BJP in the State.

“These are being examined. We have made our assessments. We have identified areas where corrective measures will be taken. The State committee will make an announcement on that,” he said. Asked if the Lok Sabha poll results were an evaluation of the State government’s performance, Mr. Yechury said that the people would review it during State elections.

