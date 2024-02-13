ADVERTISEMENT

After LDF denies Lok Sabha ticket, RJD decides to relinquish all posts in State

February 13, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A state-level meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday condemned the Left Democratic Front’s decision of denying Lok Sabha seat to the party and decided to relinquish all positions (including chairmanship of various boards and corporations) accorded to party members by the LDF government in the State.

In an online meeting chaired by State president of the party M.V. Shreyams Kumar, with State office bearers and district presidents, the party expressed surprise over the LDF’s decision without consulting with RJD. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US