After LDF denies Lok Sabha ticket, RJD decides to relinquish all posts in State

February 13, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A state-level meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday condemned the Left Democratic Front’s decision of denying Lok Sabha seat to the party and decided to relinquish all positions (including chairmanship of various boards and corporations) accorded to party members by the LDF government in the State.

In an online meeting chaired by State president of the party M.V. Shreyams Kumar, with State office bearers and district presidents, the party expressed surprise over the LDF’s decision without consulting with RJD. 

