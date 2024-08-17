After Wayanad landslides, a call to regulate tourist inflow to Ghats sites

August has so far turned out to be a bleak season for the hospitality sector in Kerala, with people reluctant to travel to the State in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, which claimed hundreds of lives.

Perhaps this is the apt time for Kerala to think about bringing in some sort of regulations to mass ‘tourism’ — allowing a large number of tourists in a geographical location in a small timeframe — in the ecologically fragile Ghat regions of Kerala, a few stakeholders in the tourism sector have said. According to the statistics available with Kerala Tourism, the State witnessed a domestic tourist footfall of 2.18 crore in 2023 with one-fourth of the travellers (54 lakh) flocking to the hill stations in Wayanad and Idukki. This is the number of ‘head-counted’ tourists who booked a room in the destination. ‘Day tourists’ who leave the tourist sites in the Ghat regions by evening or night far exceed these numbers.

‘No scientific study’

“Undoubtedly, the number of tourists who flock to the ecologically fragile zone of the Ghat regions in Kerala is far beyond the carrying capacity of these destinations and the ghat roads leading to them,” said George Scaria, Managing Director, Keralavoyages India Pvt. Ltd. No scientific studies have been conducted about the carrying capacity of these destinations and the adverse impact of the mushrooming buildings in the regions, he said. “For instance, it will take a traveller at least two to three hours to get past Munnar town during the weekend because of the heavy traffic,” said Mr. Scaria.

Many disadvantages

According to James Kodianthara, chairman of the Kerala Chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the unregulated inflow to these destinations is not beneficial both to the hospitality sector and the ecology of these sensitive regions. Moreover, travellers who look for tranquil locations will eventually prefer other destinations to Kerala.

Around 80% of the tourists to various destinations inside the State comprise Keralites themselves. “We have to regulate the tourist flow to these destinations at least during weekends. This will help the sector evenly distribute the flow of passengers throughout the week, reducing the pressure on location in terms of waste generation, handling tourists, and moreover, ensuring the tranquilly of the regions,” according to experts.