After KSEB, KWA also eyes ‘pre-paid’ meters

Utility feels it will ensure a more responsible use of piped drinking water

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is exploring the possibility of introducing water meters working in prepayment mode for its consumers.

Installing 'pre-paid meters' will improve cash flow for the KWA in addition to guaranteeing a more responsible use of piped drinking water as the consumer is charged in advance, feels the State-run water utility. The proposal on pre-paid meters had come up for discussion at the 424th meeting of the KWA where, reportedly, a detailed study was recommended.

KWA managing director S. Venkatesapathy said that the proposal was one of several new concepts being studied by the utility. “Pre-paid meters are a new concept for KWA. Unlike the power sector where prepaid meters are more established, here we have to look into the different aspects before introducing it,” Mr. Venkatesapathy said.

Incidentally, the KWA is eyeing prepayment meters at a time when the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is already moving ahead with a similar proposal for bringing electricity consumers in the State under smart prepaid metering by 2025.

In phases

While the KWA plan in this regard is yet to take a concrete shape, sources said that the water utility proposes to implement it in a phased manner by initially making the meters applicable to high-end consumers such as the industrial category, the non-domestic consumers with consumption in excess of 15,000 litres, and domestic category consumers with consumption in excess of 25,000 litres.

Mounting water bill arrears have proven to be a major headache for the cash-strapped KWA in recent years, prompting the utility to explore ways to improve collection. According to Legislative Assembly documents, arrears on KWA water bills stood at ₹2,275.65 crore as on January 31, 2022.

In the State's power sector, pre-paid meters are being introduced under the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at improving power supply and operational efficiency of DISCOMS. As per the Capital Investment Plan of the KSEB, all consumer categories will be brought under pre-paid smart meters in a phased manner by December 2025.