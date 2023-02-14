After honey, Achencoil forest division to launch agarbattis

February 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

After honey from Achencoil, the Forest department is all set to launch agarbatti, incense sticks made of dammer ( kunthirikkam) sourced from the Achencoil forests.

The new product is expected to benefit the tribal people from the area whose livelihood largely depends on the collection and sale of Minor Forest Produce (MPF).

The department has already installed the machinery for the unit, and the Forest Development Agency along with Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) will be handling the production. “﻿The agarbatti unit will be producing incense sticks made of both white and black dammer. The idea is to launch one more top-quality product under the brand and use our current marketing network for the sales,” said an official.

Tribal people from Achencoil division collect around 400 kilograms of dammer during the season, and according to officials, the volume will be sufficient for the functioning of the unit.

“Dammer is a minor forest produce with good market demand and the fragrance of the incense sticks will be very intense. Dammer procured from the forest will be powdered and mixed with other organic ingredients for the production. Apart from local outlets in Achencoil and Kumbhavurutty, the agarbattis will be made available in all Vanasree units of the department,” he added.

VSS will directly source the dammer from the tribal people and the incense sticks will be made with first-rate produce. “It will provide the tribal people an opportunity to locally sell the produce and avoid the exploitation of middlemen. At times, they are forced to sell the produce at a cheaper rate to vendors and agents from other places and the agarbatti unit will prevent that. The initiative will also offer jobs to local people,” he said.

Achencoil forest division had earlier launched ‘Achankovil honey’ and the electric processing unit can process 100 litres of honey at a time. The honey was marketed as a high quality product with medicinal value and it was also sold through Horticorp.

“We will be starting the production shortly and we hope the agarbattis will also become a sought-after item like the honey.”