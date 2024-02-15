After high drama, UDF regains Munnar panchayat

February 15, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

After a hiatus of two years, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has successfully regained control of the Munnar grama panchayat in Idukki. Deepa Rajkumar, a member of the UDF, has been appointed as the new president of the panchayat.

In the previous local body election, the UDF secured the Munnar panchayat by winning 11 out of the 21 seats. However, in January 2022, two UDF members, Praveena Ravikumar and M. Rajendran, defected to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), resulting in the LDF taking over. Ravikumar and Rajendran assumed the roles of president and vice president, respectively.

In August 2022, Thankamudy, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), joined the UDF, while V. Balachandran, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), also switched to the UDF in February 2023. Subsequently, a confidence meeting was called by the UDF in the panchayat. However, just before the election, Rajendran’s resignation letter was received by the secretary, leading to his disqualification. Rajendran lodged a complaint with the election commission, revealing a forged signature in the resignation letter, allowing him to continue in his post.

In October 2023, the State Election Commission disqualified two members, Ravikumar and Rajendran, who had switched from UDF to LDF. Two months before the UDF confidence vote meeting against the vice president, the UDF emerged victorious and secured the vice president post and V. Balachandran was selected as the vice president.

After six months from the last confidence vote meet, the UDF recently organized another one and emerged victorious. The election to the president’s post took place on Thursday, with UDF member Deepa Rajkumar securing the presidency of the Munnar panchayat with 11 votes.

However, the dynamics in the Munnar panchayat may see further developments. Byelections for two seats under the Munnar panchayat are scheduled for February 22. If LDF candidates emerge victorious, the LDF faction’s membership will increase to 10. Legal proceedings are also under way against two members who switched from LDF to UDF. If these members are disqualified, it could potentially lead to another change in the administration of the panchayat.

