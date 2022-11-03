After hiccups, Supplyco procures 13,000 tonnes of paddy in Alappuzha

Officials say harvest is inching closer to the 50% mark. Both the harvest and procurement are going smooth

After initial hiccups, the harvest and procurement of paddy cultivated in the additional (second) crop season are making good progress in Kuttanad.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 13,276 tonnes of paddy so far from farmers in the district. Officials said harvest had been completed in around 4,000 hectares. “The harvest is inching closer to the 50% mark. Both the harvest and procurement are going smooth,” said an official.

Earlier, the procurement was hit after mills suspended taking paddy in protest against the government’s apathy towards issues raised by them. The impasse ended after the government thrashed out a settlement with millers on October 20.

Meanwhile, the disbursal of paddy procurement price to farmers is yet to begin.

In the previous seasons, farmers received the amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) issued by Supplyco. They used to get the amount within one week of procurement. The amount disbursed to farmers by banks under the PRS loan scheme was repaid by the government.

This season, officials of Supplyco said, the procurement price would be provided directly to farmers instead of making payments through banks. Farmers fear the change in policy would result in a delay in getting the amount.

Farmers have undertaken paddy farming on around 9,700 hectares in the additional crop season in the district, a significant portion of which is in Kuttanad. Supplyco is expected to procure more than 40,000 tonnes of paddy from the district.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Kuttanad and other parts of the district for the upcoming ‘puncha’ (first) crop season.