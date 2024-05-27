ADVERTISEMENT

After fracas at camp, KSU suspends two office-bearers

Published - May 27, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has suspended its State general secretary Ananthakrishnan for causing infamy to the Congress’s student organisation. It has suspended KSU Ernakulam district secretary Anjelo George Tito from primary membership. 

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) enquired into the revelry and skirmishing at a KSU study camp at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram and recommended the disciplinary action. 

The videos, which went viral on social and mainstream media, had caused the KSU and the KPCC considerable embarrassment. The fight reportedly broke out after a KSU faction protested against the absence of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran at the venue. The group said the KSU State leadership had wilfully not invited Mr. Sudhakaran to the camp. 

