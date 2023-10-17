After flowers, Kattakada sets its eyes on vegetable cultivation

October 17, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

After making news with its flower cultivation for Onam, Kattakada constituency has set its sights on vegetable cultivation next.

On Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated the sowing festival in the constituency at Kurandivila in Pallichal panchayat. In his address, the Minister said that vegetable cultivation in the area should aim to set a new benchmark for the agricultural sector just as the flower cultivation did. The State had a long way to go in vegetable cultivation, and a concerted effort was needed to make any headway. Such projects are crucial to grow vegetables free of pesticides, he said.

Flower cultivation started on 5 acres of land in the constituency last year has been expanded to nearly 64 acres. Around 170 acres, including the area under flower cultivation, in Pallichal, Maranalloor, Malayinkeezhu, Vilapppil, Vilavoorkal, and Kattakada grama panchayats have been identified for vegetable farming.

The Minister released a farm calendar to begin farming while taking into account the topography and soil composition of the places.

Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh said a master plan had been prepared after detailed meetings held with various departments. The vegetable cultivation will be done on the basis of this master plan.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar and MGNREGS mission director M. Nisamuddin were the chief guests. Principal Agriculture Officer Anilkumar presented the master plan.