After five years, man held for twin murder

PALAKKAD

30 October 2021 03:52 IST

The police have arrested a man on Thursday night in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at Kannukurissi, near Kadambazhipuram, in the district five years ago.

Rajendran Unneerikundil alias Rajan from Kannukurissi was picked up by a team of Crime Branch officers led by DySP M.V. Manikandan. Gopalakrishnan Cheerappath and wife Thankamani were found murdered in their house on November 15, 2016. They had multiple hack wounds on their bodies.

Although the police had recovered the machete used for the murder from a well in the house, the investigators were clueless for years. Protests from the people forced the police to hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch, whose officers had camped at Kadambazhipuram for a long period as part of the inquiry.

Rajan was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said he would be taken to the crime scene after getting him in police custody.