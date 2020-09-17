After ED, now NIA questions Jaleel

Interrogation that started around 9 a.m. concluded by 5 p.m.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday questioned K.T Jaleel, Higher Education Minister, in connection with its probe into the smuggling of gold into the country via air cargo shipments addressed to the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The interrogation that started around 9 a.m. concluded by 5 p.m. Dr. Jaleel reached the NIA’s office here in a car owned by A.M. Yousuf, former MLA from Aluva, by 6 a.m. after leaving his official car at the rest house of the Public Works Department in Kalamassery.

Security blanket

The police had barricaded the road leading to the agency’s office by 4 a.m. anticipating protests throughout the day by the Opposition parties.

The Minister was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here last week in connection with the consignments of Koran that he had received from the UAE consulate. It was transported to various places in the State in government vehicles.

The NIA investigating team had held a meeting with the senior officials of the ED on Wednesday evening. It is learnt that the agency had asked the Minister about his links with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

Minister’s contention

He had earlier said that Swapna had spoken to him on May 27 at the instance of the UAE Consul General to donate food kits to the needy. Dr. Jaleel has maintained that he had interacted with Swapna in official capacity. At the time, Swapna was the executive secretary to the UAE Consul General, and he was Minister for Minorities Welfare and Wakf.

He had also said that the packets of Koran he received from the UAE consulate for distribution during Ramzan remained intact for scrutiny by law enforcement agencies. There was no protocol violation in receiving food kits from the consulate for distribution to needy families during Ramzan, according to the Minister.