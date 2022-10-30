After COVID break, Kerala Literature Festival back in Kozhikode from January 12

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 30, 2022 20:54 IST

Three Nobel laureates and three Booker Prize winners are expected to be part of the sixth edition of Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) that will be held on Kozhikode beach from January 12 to 15.

A meeting of the festival organising committee on Saturday elected former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar as its chairman and A.K. Abdul Hakeem as general convenor while Ravi DeeCee will be the chief facilitator. Poet K. Satchidanandan will continue as the festival director.

The festival, which had not been held for two years owing to the pandemic, is being organised with added vigour with more discussions and debates on literary and contemporary subjects. At least 500 writers are expected to take part in the festival from across the globe. Cultural programmes will be held every evening.

Famed to be the second largest literature festival in Asia, the KLF is organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation with the support of the Kerala government. The festival had a footfall of over three lakh in its previous edition.

Nobel laureates Orhan Pamuk, Abhijit Banerjee, and Ada Yonath and bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer, Francesc Miralles and Wendy Doniger are expected to be part of the festival. The delegate registration has begun on the website www.keralaliteraturefestival.com.

