ADVERTISEMENT

After complaint by BJP, court directs Kerala troupe to ‘censor’ play

December 30, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Kochi

Governorum Thoppiyum (Governor and the Hat) by Nataka ran into trouble after the BJP alleged that it amounted to insulting persons occupying constitutional posts.

PTI

A subdivisional magistrate in Kerala has ordered to censor a play scheduled to be staged during the Cochin Carnival after the BJP raised a complaint regarding its title.

Governorum Thoppiyum (Governor and the Hat) by Nataka ran into trouble after the BJP alleged that it amounted to insulting persons occupying constitutional posts.

The drama troupe was instructed in an order by the subdivisional magistrate to change the title and avoid using the term ‘Governor’ in the script.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete, is organised in this port city every New Year.

The subdivisional magistrate also prohibited references to constitutional posts, Central and State governments or any form of imitation related to dressing, religion or politics. Violations can lead to accountability for the troupe and its president, the subdivisional magistrate said in the order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US