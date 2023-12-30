GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After complaint by BJP, court directs Kerala troupe to ‘censor’ play

Governorum Thoppiyum (Governor and the Hat) by Nataka ran into trouble after the BJP alleged that it amounted to insulting persons occupying constitutional posts.

December 30, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Kochi

PTI

A subdivisional magistrate in Kerala has ordered to censor a play scheduled to be staged during the Cochin Carnival after the BJP raised a complaint regarding its title.

The drama troupe was instructed in an order by the subdivisional magistrate to change the title and avoid using the term ‘Governor’ in the script.

The popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete, is organised in this port city every New Year.

The subdivisional magistrate also prohibited references to constitutional posts, Central and State governments or any form of imitation related to dressing, religion or politics. Violations can lead to accountability for the troupe and its president, the subdivisional magistrate said in the order.

