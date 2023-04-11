After Christian outreach, BJP out to woo Muslims

April 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As a general election looms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the cusp of a charm offensive to engage the Muslim community.

According to an insider, BJP leaders will attend key community events during the holy month of Ramzan. He says the outreach would initially target ordinary Muslim households in North Kerala. The BJP also direly needs to dispel growing criticism that its Easter outreach pointedly bypassed Muslim homes.

The BJP also reportedly plans to initiate a membership registration drive focussing on minorities ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP State president K. Surendran has reiterated the party’s national line that ordinary Muslims face the same livelihood worries as members of other faiths. He casts the Indian Union Muslim League as a “transactional party of the elite far removed from the travails of the community”.

He says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with the Muslim community focusses on education, health, women empowerment, employment and increased participation of minorities in public life. He claims the Centre’s outlawing of triple talaq resonated strongly with Muslim women.

The BJP aims to dispel the Left propaganda that it views Muslims through the prism of terrorism.

In a counterattack, Mr. Surendran singles out Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas for “welcoming members of banned outfits to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] fold to secure fundamentalist votes” for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). He says minorities have realised that the CPI(M) is the true polarising force in State politics.

LDF claim

Mr. Riyas has parried Mr. Surendran by claiming that the BJP’s charm offensive would not beguile minorities. Moreover, he alleges that the BJP’s pitch for minority approval has divided the party’s leadership. The BJP’s pro-minority tack in Kerala runs against the line expounded by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the latest edition of Organiser.

He claims that an opinion piece in the RSS organ terms Christmas-New Year festivities, including illuminated Christmas trees and stars, “disastrous celebrations”. The RSS sees minorities as internal enemies and fifth columnists. The BJP is the RSS’ ideological heir. It could not change its spots. It has denied minorities their right to express their faith by targeting minorities for their clothing and religious observance.

The LDF outwardly appears dismissive of BJP’s overtures to minorities. Nevertheless, the alliance has little choice but to quantify its impact on voting patterns.