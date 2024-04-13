ADVERTISEMENT

After brief rain respite, temperatures soar again in State

April 13, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After an unexpected bout of summer rain on Friday brought down the temperature by about 2 to 4°C in parts of the State, the mercury has started to rise again in the State.

Palakkad, which has been witnessing season-high temperatures with mercury soaring over 40°C last week, recorded 38.5 C on Saturday, which was 1.8°C higher than the seasonal average.

On the other hand, Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded the same temperature of 38.5° C on Saturday, which was 3.4° C higher than the seasonal average.

Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for 11 districts on Sunday warning of above normal temperatures. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C in Palakkad, 38°C in Thrissur, 37°C in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur, and around 36°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasargod (2 to 4°C above normal) until April 17.

Therefore, hot and humid weather is likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period. The State is also likely to witness isolated thundershowers, especially central and southern Kerala, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood and a trough/ wind discontinuity that runs from this cyclonic circulation to Konkan and Goa.

