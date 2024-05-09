ADVERTISEMENT

After Air India Express flights cancelled, airfares go through the roof in Kerala

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Air India Express is the largest player in the international sector from Kerala, handling around 275 flights per week from the State.

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

The airfares to the Gulf region have skyrocketed following the disruption in services of Air India Express.

The lowest direct budget airline seat available to Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday will cost ₹33,592, while the regular Etihad Airways flight fare to Dubai on the same day is ₹63,338. From Kochi, the airfares are in the range of ₹42,476 to ₹45,817.  

Considering the volume of passengers the airline carries per day and the cascading effect of the disruptions on the network of the airline, it would be a tough time for the passengers in the international sector from Kerala, at least for the next few days. Already, there was buoyancy in the travel sector after the general elections in Kerala with vacationers and expats undertaking travels, especially in the first week of May.

“When there is a major network disruption, the demand for seats will increase, with passengers looking for ways to reach their destinations through other means. Naturally, this will drive the fares up, at least on a short-term basis,” said K.V. Muralidharan, president, Kerala Association of Travel Agents.

