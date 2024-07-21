After a week-long intense spell, monsoon slips into a lull phase

The southwest monsoon is likely to be in a lull phase in the State for the next few days after a week-long vigorous spell in north and central Kerala. The State received a total of 267.7 mm of rainfall in the last week (from July 14 to 21) alone due to the intense spell triggered by an offshore trough along the west coast and low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The surge has also helped the State bridge the rain deficit significantly with the State receiving a total of 973.4 mm of rainfall so far in the current season against the average of 1106.6 mm of rainfall, a shortfall of just 12% as of July 21.

According to the weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the well-marked low pressure area that lies over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh is gradually weakening. Though the offshore trough persists along south Gujarat and north Kerala coasts, the position of the monsoon trough, an elongated low pressure zone running parallel to the Himalayan foothills in the west-to-east direction of the country, is likely to move northwards during the next two days.

The periodic movement of the monsoon trough to the north of its original position usually pauses the rains in central India and the Indo-Gangetic plains. However, towards the end of this month, the monsoon is likely to be active over Kerala as per the current synoptic conditions. Though the IMD had forecast an above normal rainfall season for the State during the ongoing season, the continuing residual effect of the exiting El Niña on global temperatures and the forecast of a delayed emergence of La Niña by various global agencies cast a shadow over the prospects of above normal precipitation in August as well.

Earlier, the global agencies hinted at the emergence of La Niña around July. However, the latest climate update by various agencies points to the onset of La Niña, which used to bring copious rains to India, in September or later. As per the update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it is likely around the August–October period, while the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Australia predicts its emergence in the latter half of this year. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, has also suggested La Niña emergence after September.

