After a long gap, KNM takes on Samastha, seeks apology for denying education to women

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has attacked the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest body of traditional Islamic clerics in Kerala, for denying equal educational opportunities to Muslim women.

The KNM has demanded that the Samastha, which reportedly opposed Muslim women’s education in the initial decades after its birth a century ago, should apologise to women.

The KNM attack came after a long gap at a Mujahid leadership conclave in Kozhikode on Sunday. The Samastha, which came into being 100 years ago, was formed with the primary intention of resisting the reformist ideals among the orthodox Sunni Muslim community in the State.

The KNM was in the forefront of the Islamic reformist movement in Kerala, and naturally it was the enemy number one for the Samastha for many decades. However, both the Samastha and the KNM lost their focus with intra-organisational discords leading to divisions within.

Lost sharpness

When the Samastha led by E.K. Aboobacker Musliar split into two in the late 1980s, giving rise to a parallel Samastha led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, the KNM split into three in later years. As a result both organisations lost sharpness in their mutual attacks, especially as they spent their energy targeting opponents within.

What provoked the KNM leadership to attack the Samastha afresh on Sunday was a recent statement by Samastha president Syed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal that the Samastha had never stood against educating women.

The KNM led by State president T.P. Abdullakoya Madani and vice-president Hussain Madavoor pooh-poohed Mr. Thangal’s statement saying that the Samastha had opposed women’s education and barred women from entering mosques.

‘Make stance clear’

They challenged the Samastha to make clear whether it still upheld its resolution against women learning letters. “If the Samastha does not, then it should tell society what it said decades ago was wrong.”

Although the Samastha in its initial decades had resisted women’s education, the changing times forced its leaders to encourage temporal education for men and women alike. The Samastha even started institutions offering both religious and temporal education for men and women.

The Samastha still does not permit women to pray in mosques. However, major Sunni mosques under it today have special halls attached to them for travelling women to pray.

The presence of women in public spheres, especially in politics, is an eyesore for the Samastha. Although the Samastha leaders vehemently opposed Muslim women’s entry into politics until recently, they are by and large silent on the issue now.