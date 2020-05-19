After 54 days, RTC to operate 1,850 services in districts from today

Gearing up: Buses parked at the KSRTC bus depot in Thrissur on Tuesday. Following the relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the utility will resume intradistrict ordinary services from Wednesday. K.K. Najeeb

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2020 23:26 IST

Buses to ply from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., passengers have to wear masks and use sanitiser before boarding

Intradistrict ordinary services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will commence operations in all 14 districts after 54 days on Wednesday. They will operate only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although it has been decided to operate 1,850 services daily in the districts, Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh said here schedules would be need-based and depending on patronage. The capital district has been given the highest number of 499 services, Kollam 208, Ernakulam 206, and Alappuzha 102. The least number of 49 services is in Malappuram district. There will be no services through containment zones and the buses will not cross inter-district borders and will halt at the nearest important place.

Increased fares

Commuters will have to pay the revised fares.

Fare has been hiked in view of the social-distancing norms to be followed on the buses. The minimum fare for 2.5 to 5 km has gone up from ₹8 to ₹12 and the fare for the subsequent kilometres has been increased from the existing 70 paise to ₹1.10. For the subsequent 15 farestages, the minimum fare of ₹12 and ₹1.10 per km travelled will be levied from the commuter. Those travelling on concessional fare will have to pay only 50% of new fare.

Safety measures

The fares approved by the government on Tuesday and valid only for the COVID-19 period have been notified in the gazette. Only one passenger can sit in a seat that can accommodate two and two in a seat meant for three. Passengers have to wear masks and should clean their hands using sanitiser before boarding.

The KSRTC has installed sanitisers on the left side of the rear door.

The passengers will be allowed entry only through the rear door and the exit will be through the front door.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said the KSRTC would operate 5.5 lakh-km of service daily in the districts.