After 4 years, Munnar experiences normal winter this year

January 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

After four years, the hill station of Munnar is witnessing normal winter pattern.

Usually, winter season starts in November culminating in extreme cold in the first week of January, when valleys and hills are covered with frost. But from 2019, Munnar is experiencing delayed winter due to climate issues.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil says there is a noticeable change in the winter pattern in Munnar after four years. “From 2019 the normal winter pattern was missing at the hill station and the region was witnessing delayed winter. Depressions and unexpected rainfalls are also behind the phenomenon,” he says.

Mr. Cholayil says in February 2019, Munnar experienced a long winter with the mercury dipping to sub-zero level. In 2020-21, the hill station missed winter in the first week of January due to unexpected rain. But temperatures dropped below 0°C after that. In 2022, winter was absent in January but sub-zero temperatures and frost were witnessed in the first week of February.

Mr. Cholayil says there are chances of the present climate continuing for some more days. “If this happens, it will affect tea, fruit, and vegetable cultivation.”

Meanwhile, Munnar witnessed the lowest temperature of the season for the third consecutive day with Chenduvarai Estate, Letchmi Estate, Silentvalley, UPASI Nallathanni, and Devikulam witnessing -1°C on Friday morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI), the temperature was 0°C at Sevenmalai on Friday morning.

Sources said due to frost, tea leaves wilted at various tea plantations of Kanan Devan Hills (KDHP) Plantations in Munnar.