AFT cleans up Akkulam park, plants trees

May 24, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT) conducted the cleaning of Akkulam park and tree plantation there as part of the World Environment Day programmes being organised by the French Embassy in India and the French Institute in India.

The clean-up was supported by NGOs C5 Foundation and Save Wetlands International Movement (SWIM) and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Tree saplings were provided by the Social Forestry department. The clean-up was headed by Manmeet Kaur and Flavien, also known as ‘Citopir’, who were in Thiruvananthapuram as part of creating awareness on the environment with their ‘Let’s Go Local’ tour, a statement from AFT said.

