African swine flu: pigs to be culled in two farms in Kannur

August 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KANNUR

District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered culling of all pigs after African swine fever was confirmed in two farms in Kanichar panchayat.

The disease was detected in the farm owned by P.C. Jinson.

Pigs in the 28th mile farm of James Alakathadam will also be culled. The carcasses will be processed and buried according to standard procedures.

The Collector said the 1-km area around the farms had been declared as infected, while a radius of 10 km has been specified as disease surveillance zone. Distribution of pork and transportation of pigs to other areas from the surveillance zone have been banned for three months.

Besides, officials have been asked to verify whether pigs were taken from the infected farms to other farms in Kanichar in the last two months.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the Animal Husbandry department should conduct inspections at check-posts and other entry points to the district as there was a possibility of illegal smuggling of pork and pigs from other States and districts.

The veterinary officer should take steps to control the spread of the virus. Fire and Rescue Services personnel should carry out necessary disinfection and fumigation activities in all farms.

