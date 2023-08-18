HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

African swine flu: pigs to be culled in two farms in Kannur

1-km area around the farms declared infected; a radius of 10 km specified as disease surveillance zone

August 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered culling of all pigs after African swine fever was confirmed in two farms in Kanichar panchayat.

The disease was detected in the farm owned by P.C. Jinson.

Pigs in the 28th mile farm of James Alakathadam will also be culled. The carcasses will be processed and buried according to standard procedures.

The Collector said the 1-km area around the farms had been declared as infected, while a radius of 10 km has been specified as disease surveillance zone. Distribution of pork and transportation of pigs to other areas from the surveillance zone have been banned for three months.

Besides, officials have been asked to verify whether pigs were taken from the infected farms to other farms in Kanichar in the last two months.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the Animal Husbandry department should conduct inspections at check-posts and other entry points to the district as there was a possibility of illegal smuggling of pork and pigs from other States and districts.

The veterinary officer should take steps to control the spread of the virus. Fire and Rescue Services personnel should carry out necessary disinfection and fumigation activities in all farms.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.