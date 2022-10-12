African Swine Flu: Pigs around 1 km radius of affected farm in Thrissur in Kerala culled 

Disease does not spread from pigs to human beings: KVASU

Pigs in the African Swine Flu-affected areas in Cherpu panchayat in Thrissur district were culled on Wednesday. Around 200 pigs in a 1 km radius of the affected farm have been culled as preventive measure to avoid the spread of the disease.

“More than 200 pigs in two farms have been culled. Their carcasses were buried by maintaining safety protocols. Culling is necessary as there is no effective vaccine for African Swine Flu,” said Deputy Animal Husbandry officer Francis Bastien.

Pigs within a 10 km radius of the infected farms will be strictly monitored. A special team has been formed to test their blood samples at regular intervals and monitor their health, added Mr. Bastien.

The farms have been sterilised and transportation of pigs, pig feeds and any other material from the farms have been strictly banned.

African Swine Flu was confirmed in a pig farm at Cherpu on Tuesday. The disease was confirmed in the laboratory examination done at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

Meanwhile, M.R. Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), ruled out any threat to human beings or other animals from African Swine Flu.

“African Swine Flu is not a zoonotic disease. It will not spread from pigs to other animals or human beings. There were reports that the pig farm workers and those who consumed pork have been monitored. There is no need for such concerns. The affected pigs have been culled as the disease spreads among pigs fast and there is no vaccination for it,” said Mr. Saseendranath in a press release.

It was reported that pigs started dying at a farm at Ettumana, Cherpu, from August 23. More than 100 pigs in the farm had died. There are two pig farms, including the affected one, within a 1 km radius at Cherpu.

Pig farms in the area have been under strict monitoring since the disease was confirmed in Wayanad and Kannur districts. Buying and selling of pigs, pig feed and pork have been banned within a 1 km radius of the infected farms.

A 24X7 control room has been opened to coordinate preventive measures. It can be contacted on the number 0487-2424223.