African Swine Flu hits Thrissur again, 110 pigs culled  

Infection reported in a farm at Kadangode; pigs in farms within a 1-kilometre radius will also be culled.

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 12, 2022 20:47 IST

African Swine Flu has been reported once again in Thrissur district. As many as 110 infected pigs were culled in a farm at Kadangode on Friday night. The remaining pigs in the farm will be culled in the coming days, according to Animal Husbandry department sources.

Pigs in farms within a 1-kilometre radius will also be culled according to the action plan of the Union government against African Swine Flu, they added. The District Collector has declared 10 km around the affected farm as a surveillance area.

Pork sale banned

Selling of pork has been banned in the area. Transportation of pigs and pig feed has been banned from the affected areas till another order. Stringent checking will be done at the check posts jointly by the police, Animal Husbandry department and the RTO against transportation of pigs, pork, and pig feed from other States.

A rapid response team has been formed including police, Animal Husbandry department officials, village officer and local body representatives as members in the affected panchayats. Wadakkanchery, Avanur, Erumappetty, Desamangalam, Mundathikkode, Choondal, Kadangode , Chovvannur, Kaiparambu, Velur, Varavaur, Porkkulam, Kattakambal, and Kadavallur panchayats are being monitored.

Around 600 pigs were culled in the last week of October in Kadangode and surrounding areas following African Swine Flu infection.

