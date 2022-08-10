Kerala

African swine fever: farmers to get ₹15 lakh as compensation

Staff Reporter KANNUR August 10, 2022 21:40 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:41 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will distribute compensation to the two farmers whose pigs were euthanised in Kanichar grama panchayat where African swine fever was confirmed.

The pigs in two farms were culled on August 4 by the rapid action team of the Animal Husbandry department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department, said the compensation as per the National Guidelines for Swine Flu Control would be given to farmers. A compensation of ₹15,15,600 will be paid to the two farmers at the Kannur Animal Husbandry Training Centre on Thursday, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...