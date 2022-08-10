African swine fever: farmers to get ₹15 lakh as compensation

August 10, 2022 21:40 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will distribute compensation to the two farmers whose pigs were euthanised in Kanichar grama panchayat where African swine fever was confirmed.

The pigs in two farms were culled on August 4 by the rapid action team of the Animal Husbandry department.

Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department, said the compensation as per the National Guidelines for Swine Flu Control would be given to farmers. A compensation of ₹15,15,600 will be paid to the two farmers at the Kannur Animal Husbandry Training Centre on Thursday, he said.