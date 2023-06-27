African swine flu detected in Kannur, 93 pigs to be culled in four farms

June 27, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - KANNUR

The Kannur District Collector has ordered the culling of pigs in privates farms after African swine flu was confirmed at North Nazhaliparambil in Udayagiri gram panchayat.

District Collector S Chandrasekhar, chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered the immediate culling and burying of all the pigs in the four farms and monitoring of the disease within a radius of 10 km outside the epicentre

District Animal Husbandry Officer (in-charge) V. Prashanth said that the disease was confirmed in the farm owned by Tony Mathew on Monday. However, there are six other farms in the affected area.

He said 93 pigs would be culled and the carcasses would be disposed of as per norms.

The Collector ordered that an urgent report should be submitted by verifying whether pigs have been taken from infected pig farms to other farms in Udayagiri grama panchayat within the past two months.

He directed the Animal Husbandry Department to conduct strict checks in collaboration with the police and RTO at check posts and other entry points into the district as there is a possibility of illegal smuggling of pigs from other States.