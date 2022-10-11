African Swine Flu confirmed in Thrissur

October 11, 2022

Pigs within one km radius of the infected farm will be culled

Special Correspondent Thrissur African Swine Flu was confirmed in a pig farm at Cherpu grama panchayat in Thrissur district on Thursday. The District Animal Husbandry Officer ordered to cull all pigs within one km radius of the farm and to bury carcasses by maintaining safety measures. An emergency meeting held by Revenue Minister K. Rajan in the District Collector’s chamber on Tuesday evening reviewed the situation . African Swine Flu was confirmed in the laboratory examination done in a virology lab at Bhopal. Pigs within 10 km radius of the infected farm will be strictly monitored. A special team has been formed to test their blood samples at regular intervals and to monitor their health. Buying and selling of pigs, pig feed and pork have been banned within one km of the infected farm. A 24X7 control room has been opened to coordinate the preventive measures. People can contact the control room at 0487 2424223. End.mini



