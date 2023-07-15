African Swine flu confirmed in Kasaragod; Collector orders culling of pigs

July 15, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu has ordered culling of pigs in private farms after African swine flu was confirmed at Echipoil in West Elery grama panchayat.

The disease was confirmed in farms belonging to one Mahesh in Ward 12 of West Eleri.

Mr. Kallimuthu, who is also chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, ordered the immediate culling of all pigs in the farm, burying them, and monitoring the disease within a radius of 10 km outside the epicentre.

After culling the pigs, the carcasses should be disposed as per norms, and the District Animal Welfare Officer has been asked to submit a report.

The Animal Husbandry department in collaboration with the police and the Regional Transport Office will conduct inspections at check-posts and other entry points to the district as there is a possibility of illegal smuggling of pigs from other States, the Collector said.

Mr. Kallimuthu also ordered officials to ensure that only pigs from disease-free zones are admitted to the district.

