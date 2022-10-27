African swine flu confirmed at Meenachil

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 27, 2022 20:54 IST

African Swine Flu was confirmed in a pig farm at Meenachil panchayat in Kottayam district on Thursday. An official statement said the virus infection was confirmed during a testing of the samples at a laboratory under the Department of Animal Husbandry as well as at the National High Security Animal Diseases Institute Lab in Bhopal. Based on the finding, 48 pigs in a 1-km radius of the affected farm have been culled as preventive measure to avoid the spread of the disease. It has been ensured that no pigs have been transported from the affected pig farm to other farms within the last two months.

