African swine fever: vet team completes culling of animals in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

The culling of pigs at a farm at Ellumannam in Edavaka grama panchayat in Wayanad district, where a case of African swine fever was confirmed, was completed on Saturday evening.

An 11-member team led by K.S. Sunil, senior veterinary surgeon, Veterinary Hospital, Pallikkunnu, culled 136 pigs, District Animal Husbandry Officer Ceena Jose Pallan said.

The pigs were culled as per government protocol to stop the spread of the disease, while compensation will be given to farmers soon, Dr. Ceena added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team commenced culling at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. The carcasses were buried in four pits around 100 metres away from the farms.

The disease was confirmed on Friday after samples from the farm at Ellumannam tested positive at the Southern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Bengaluru.

As many as 762 pigs have been culled in the district since July this year after the outbreak of the disease, Dr. Ceena said.

The district administration has declared a 1-km radius of the disease-affected areas as “infection zone” and restricted entry to the area.