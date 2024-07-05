GIFT a SubscriptionGift
African Swine Fever outbreak reported in Kerala’s Thrissur district

About 310 pigs at Madakkathara panchayat in Thrissur set to culled

Updated - July 05, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 02:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A team consisting of doctors, livestock inspectors and attendants will carry out the culling operations, and further primary disinfection measures will also be taken. (image for representation)

A team consisting of doctors, livestock inspectors and attendants will carry out the culling operations, and further primary disinfection measures will also be taken. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As many as 310 pigs at Madakkathara panchayat in Thrissur district of Kerala are set to culled after an outbreak of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious swine disease, was reported at a private farm in the 14th ward of the panchayat.

The disease was confirmed in the pigs at a farm owned by Kuttalapuzha Babu of Veliyanthara. The Thrissur District Collector has directed the district animal husbandry officer to cull the pigs and bury them, according to an official release here on July 5.

A team consisting of doctors, livestock inspectors and attendants will carry out the culling operations, and further primary disinfection measures will also be taken.

The area within a 1-km radius of the affected farm has been declared a disease-affected area, and the area within a 10-km radius has been declared a disease surveillance area.

Pork transportation banned

The transportation of pork from the affected areas, the operation of such farms, and the movement of pigs, pork, and feed from the affected areas to other parts of the district have been prohibited until further orders. The Animal Husbandry department will investigate whether pigs were transported from the affected farm to other farms in the last two months.

The department will also conduct strict checks at checkposts and other entry points in Thrissur district to prevent the illegal transportation of pigs and pork from Thrissur or other areas.

Following the confirmation of the disease in Madakkathara panchayat, precautionary measures are being taken in other areas of the district as well, according to the release.

