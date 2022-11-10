African swine fever confirmed in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau IDUKKI
November 10, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

African swine fever has been confirmed at a private pig farm in the Chalaserry ward of Karimannoor panchayat in Idukki.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to officials, the Animal Husbandry department will organise mass culling of pigs in the area on Friday. Officials said 243 pigs from eight private farms — six farms in Karimannoor area and one each in Edavetty and Alakode — needed to be culled. The Animal Husbandry department said that the department already started the process of stunning the pigs to be culled in farms within 1-km radius of Chalassery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app