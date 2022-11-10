African swine fever confirmed in Idukki

African swine fever has been confirmed at a private pig farm in the Chalaserry ward of Karimannoor panchayat in Idukki.

According to officials, the Animal Husbandry department will organise mass culling of pigs in the area on Friday. Officials said 243 pigs from eight private farms — six farms in Karimannoor area and one each in Edavetty and Alakode — needed to be culled. The Animal Husbandry department said that the department already started the process of stunning the pigs to be culled in farms within 1-km radius of Chalassery.