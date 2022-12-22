African swine fever: compensation distributed for pigs culled

December 22, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

Veterinary services soon through centralised call centre facility, says Animal Husbandry Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani on Thursday handing over the compensation to Chiramel Michael, a farmer from Karimannoor panchayat, for the pigs culled following the outbreak of African Swine Fever. | Photo Credit: TH

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani has said that the State government will soon begin to provide veterinary services to farmers through a centralised call centre facility.

Inaugurating the first phase of compensation distribution to farmers in Idukki for the pigs culled to prevent African swine fever at the Karimannoor panchayat community hall on Thursday, the Minister said that the Animal Husbandry department implemented various projects for the welfare of dairy farmers.

₹18.75 lakh given

Idukki district epidemiologist Nisanth M. Prabha said that on Thursday ₹18.75 lakh was distributed to eight farmers from Karimannoor panchayat. “The total compensation for the district is ₹1.20 crore and remaining compensation will be distributed soon,” said the official.

According to officials, the African swine fever was first reported in the district on November 9 at Chalassery in Karimannoor panchayat. Following this, 262 pigs were culled within the 1-km radius of the farm from where the cases were reported.

Mr. Prabha said that 11,147 pigs were culled in the district since the outbreak. “Cases were reported in Thodupuzha and Kattappana municipalities and Karimannoor, Vannappuram, Peruvanthanam, Vandanmedu, Vazhathope, Kanjikuzhi, Konnathady, Vathikudy and Upputhara panchayats,“ said the official.

The number of pigs culled in Karimannoor panchayat was 262. Eight pigs were culled in Thodupuzha municipality and 12 in Kattappana municipality.

“At present, no new cases have been reported in the district. Monitoring and inspection will continue in the next few months,” said an official.

