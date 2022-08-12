African Swine Fever: ban extended by 30 more days

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 12, 2022 21:53 IST

The Animal Husbandry Department has extended the ban on the transportation of pigs, pork and pork products and pig manure (including pig excreta) to and from the State in view of the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak by another 30 days.

The department had initially announced the ban for 30 days from July 14. The ban will be in place for 30 more days from August 14.

The State government has invoked sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to impose the ban.

The initial ban was imposed after Bihar and the northeast States reported the ASF outbreak. Subsequently, it was reported in Wayanad and Kannur districts in Kerala and Karnataka as well.

ASF does not affect humans, but it is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease found in domestic and wild pigs.

