African swine fever: 94 pigs culled in Kannur

A team of officials from the Animal Husbandry department culled and scientifically buried 94 pigs of a private farm at Peravoor after samples taken from the farm were found positive for African swine fever.
ADVERTISEMENT
A 15-member task force led by doctors started at work at 10 a.m. and completed it by 2 p.m. on Monday.
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
The farm premises will be disinfected on Tuesday.
Officials said the disease outbreak might have been caused by leftovers from catering centres that are fed to pigs.
ADVERTISEMENT