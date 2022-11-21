African swine fever: 94 pigs culled in Kannur

November 21, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KANNUR

A team of officials from the Animal Husbandry department culled and scientifically buried 94 pigs of a private farm at Peravoor after samples taken from the farm were found positive for African swine fever.

A 15-member task force led by doctors started at work at 10 a.m. and completed it by 2 p.m. on Monday.

The farm premises will be disinfected on Tuesday.

Officials said the disease outbreak might have been caused by leftovers from catering centres that are fed to pigs.