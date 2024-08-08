African swine fever: 50 pigs culled at farm in Kannur

The culling of pigs at a private farm in Naduvil grama panchayat in Kannur district was completed on Thursday as a measure to prevent the spread of African swine fever.

A Rapid Response Team, including District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. V. Prasanth, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Bijoy Varghese, and other specialists, carried out the culling of approximately 50 pigs. The operation, which began at 9 a.m., concluded by 12:30 p.m., and the carcasses were buried as per protocol.

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, who also chairs the District Disaster Management Authority, mandated the immediate culling of pigs at the infected farm. An area within a one-kilometre radius around the farm has been declared an infected zone, while a ten-kilometre radius is designated as a disease surveillance zone. The Collector has imposed a three-month ban on the distribution of pork, operation of pork shops, and transportation of pigs within the district.

In response to the outbreak, the District Animal Welfare Officer has been instructed to urgently report on whether pigs from the affected farm have been transferred to other farms in the past two months. Additionally, stringent checks have been implemented at district entry points to prevent illegal smuggling of pork and pigs.

Local coordination involved the police, Animal Welfare department, Local Self-Government officers, and KSEB Executive Engineer to manage the response effectively.

