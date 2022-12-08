African Swine Fever: 1,027 pigs culled so far in Idukki

December 08, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

According to officials, the disease has been reported in 10 panchayats in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry department officials continued the culling of pigs in Idukki district on Thursday after African Swine Fever (ASF) was reported in more panchayats in the district. According to officials, the disease had been reported in 10 panchayats in Idukki.

Idukki district epidemiologist and Animal Husbandry department PRO Nisanth M. Prabha said as many as 1,027 pigs were culled in the district since the disease outbreak. “ASF cases were reported in Karimannoor, Vannappuram, Vazhathope, Kanjikuzhi, Konnathady, Upputhara, Vandanmedu, and Vathikudy and Thodupuzha and Kattappana municipal areas,” said Mr. Prabha.

“In the latest outbreak, the culling process was completed in the Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipal areas. Culling at Upputhara panchayat will be completed soon,” he added.

According to officials, all pigs within a 1 km-radius of the ASF outbreak in the panchayats will be culled.

Meanwhile, farmers said they have not received any compensation for the culling. “Pig farming is the only income source in my family. We do not know how we will cope with the situation,” said a farmer.

According to officials, when the first ASF outbreak was reported at Peringassery, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki three weeks ago, the authorities culled as many as 262 pigs in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease. “We suspect that the disease has spread to more panchayats. Therefore, mass culling is the only way to contain it,” said an official.

The district administration has declared a 10-km radius of the ASF-infected panchayats as “monitoring areas.” According to officials, the monitoring areas in Idukki district are Thodupuzha and Kattappana municipalities, Edavetty, Kumaramangalam, Kodikkulam, Karimannoor, Erattayar, Kanchiyar, Vathikudy and Upputhara panchayaths.

