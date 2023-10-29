HamberMenu
Afnan tops in Hyderabad Central University MA English

October 29, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Afnan S.M.

Afnan S.M.

Afnan S.M., a Malayali student from Elettil Vattoli in Kozhikode district, has won the first rank with three gold medals in the MA English programme of Hyderabad Central University.

Ms. Afnan topped the MA English programme by winning the Sarojini Naidu Memorial Trust Medal, CT Indra Endowment Medal, and OBC Medal.

Daughter of C. Aneesa, a faculty member at Muhammedali Jouhar Higher Secondary School, Elettil, Ms. Afnan had her schooling at Alphonsa English Medium Senior Secondary School, Thamarassery, and Government Higher Secondary School, Narikkuni. She graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

