Affected student stable

The condition of the student who has been affected by novel coronavirus infection and kept in isolation at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here was satisfactory on Sunday. No new case has been reported in the district.

As one new case has been reported in Alappuzha, samples of 30 people who had come in contact with the patient and those who returned from Wuhan after January 15 have been sent to the Virology Institute, Alappuzha.

22 under surveillance

In all, 22 people, including six admitted in the past 24 hours, are kept under surveillance in various hospitals in Thrissur district. There are seven persons in Thrissur General Hospital and 15 in the MCH. In all, 133 people are in house quarantine in the district.

Ninety-six isolation rooms set up in various hospitals in the district. Service of 1,148 doctors and 973 paramedical staff have been arranged. Sufficient number of safety equipment are made available. Ten ambulances have been arranged to bring people who are in home quarantine to hospitals, if need be.

The Health Department officials have traced 38 people from various districts who travelled with the student undergoing treatment in Thrissur from Kolkata to Nedumbassery.

The Health Department has warned stringent action against people who had returned from China and refused to obey home quarantine instructions.

The police arrested two more persons who spread fake news about nCoV. The arrested are Shajitha Jamal, 41, of Perinjanam and Shamla, 43, of Kodungalloor.

As the virus has 28 days of incubation, people have to be careful, according to the health officials. People who are in home quarantine should not attend schools or offices. Those who have diabetes and heart disease should be careful.

Video to be screened

An awareness video brought out by the Health Department on correct facts related to nCoV will be screened in all schools in the State on Monday. A statement from the Director of General Education said that there were a lot of apprehension and confusion about nCoV. The video would help put forth facts about the virus for the benefit of students and teachers. It would be available through the Victers channel and on https://victers.kite.kerala.gov.in. The video will be broadcast at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Meeting

Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal will convene a meeting of health experts from within and outside the country on Tuesday to evolve a strategy to combat the possible spread of nCoV. Kerala State Planning Board member B. Ekbal will lead the discussions.