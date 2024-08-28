Aero lounge at Kochi airport to be launched on September 1

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate India’s largest aero lounge at the Cochin international airport on September 1, 2024.

The Aero Lounge 0484 has 41 guest rooms, board rooms, conference halls, co-workers space, cafe lounge, spa, library, gym and restaurant among other amenities.

The lounge will be within the airport at T2 but with outside security hold to allow both passengers and visitors access, said a press release here.

The lounge offers affordable luxury and budget-friendly accommodation within the 50,000 sq. ft. space, the release added.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be among those present at the occasion.