Advisory warns skilled youth against overseas IT job scam

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 29, 2022 20:47 IST

The Protector of Emigrants (PoE) has issued an advisory against fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youth in the country promising jobs in Thailand. It said that lucrative jobs were being offered to posts such as ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious lT firms involved in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud.

lT-skilled youth are targeted through social media advertisements and through Dubai and India-based agents. The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh conditions.

Hence, Indian nationals are advised not to be lured by fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on a tourist/visit visa for employment, Indians should check/verify the credentials of foreign employers through the Missions concerned, and antecedents of recruiting agents and the company before taking up any job offer, said the advisory.

