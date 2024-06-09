Adventure tourism sector generates ₹23.5 crore last year

The adventure tourism sector generated a revenue of ₹23.5 crore in Kerala last year, creating more than 3,000 regular jobs apart from triggering local business activities.

“Like travelling for leisure, adventure tourism is also getting a lot of attention these days,” Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Saturday. The growth of the sector underscores the tremendous potential of the State to emerge as a global adventure and eco-tourism hub. The Tourism department also has major plans to strengthen this segment further in partnership with water sports and adventure tourism promoters and local bodies,” Mr. Riyas said.

“The State government’s focus is on developing world-class infrastructure. Our efforts are to make Kerala the finest destination for thrill seekers and adventure lovers,” he said. Adventure tourism activities are now mainly concentrated in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts. These destinations offer excellent opportunities for activities like water sports, trekking, and paragliding.

As part of promoting the sector, the department has organised this year’s first event, the International Paragliding Competition 2024, at Wagamon, Idukki, from March 14 to 17. Over 100 nationally and internationally renowned gliders participated in India’s largest aero sports adventure festival. The contestants came from countries such as France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., and Nepal. In the same month, the department also organised a three-day International Surfing Festival on Varkala Beach, also a first in India.

The 7th edition of the International Mountain Cycling Championship (MTB Kerala-2024) was held in April at Priyadarshini Tea Plantation, Mananthavady, Wayanad. Cyclists from 25 countries participated in the cross-country competition covering mud, rock, and water terrains. The 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival, famous for its organisational excellence and spectator participation, will be held from July 25 to 28.